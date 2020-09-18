Dr. Noelis Rosario, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noelis Rosario, DPM
Overview
Dr. Noelis Rosario, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ellenton, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rosario works at
Locations
-
1
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists7915 Us Highway Ste 104, Ellenton, FL 34222 Directions (941) 274-4257
-
2
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists8430 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 274-4258
-
3
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists1800 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 274-4259Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosario?
Dr Rosario is a very skilled doctor. She is very personable and really cares about her patients. I wholeheartedly recommend her for any podiatry care that you may need.
About Dr. Noelis Rosario, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1295121838
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital - Miami
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosario works at
Dr. Rosario has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosario speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.