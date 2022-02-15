Dr. Noelia Zork, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zork is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noelia Zork, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noelia Zork, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Zork works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zork?
She’s an amazing Doctor! And I’ve experienced some of the worse I tell you .
About Dr. Noelia Zork, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720270846
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zork has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zork accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zork has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zork works at
Dr. Zork has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zork on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zork speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zork. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zork.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zork, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zork appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.