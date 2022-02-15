Overview

Dr. Noelia Zork, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Zork works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.