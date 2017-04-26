Dr. Noel Weigel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Weigel, DO
Overview
Dr. Noel Weigel, DO is an Urology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Dr. Weigel works at
Locations
-
1
Fairview Specialists - Urology200 Fairview Park Dr Ste 200, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3736
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weigel?
The office staff was very helpful and friendly. Dr. Weigel was also friendly and genuinely concerned with my issues.
About Dr. Noel Weigel, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1598844862
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weigel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weigel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weigel works at
Dr. Weigel has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weigel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weigel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weigel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.