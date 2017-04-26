Overview

Dr. Noel Weigel, DO is an Urology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Weigel works at Fairview Specialists - Urology in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.