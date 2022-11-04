Overview

Dr. Noel Tenenbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Tenenbaum works at Sheela Sagar in Dunedin, FL with other offices in Albertson, NY and Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.