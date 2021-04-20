Dr. Noel Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Noel Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Locations
Omni Eye Services20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 385-3730
Foley Plaza Medical PC325 Broadway Ste 204, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 385-3730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicaid
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith was my doctor when I lived in new York, I have know him since 1980. He is the best doctor you can find in New York, he listens to your concerns. He is a great person and doctor. I truly miss him since I moved out of state. I recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Noel Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821190604
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
