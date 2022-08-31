Dr. Noel Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Noel Sanchez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa and Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
Wichita Clinic Day Surgery1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery patient
About Dr. Noel Sanchez, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861437386
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- University Ks
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, and more.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.