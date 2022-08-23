Dr. Noel Saks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Saks, MD
Overview
Dr. Noel Saks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Saks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Specialists of Illinois444 N Northwest Hwy Ste 360, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 823-2127
-
2
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 823-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saks?
Very professional and courteous staff and I was very pleased following my visit with Dr. Saks.
About Dr. Noel Saks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528018215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saks works at
Dr. Saks has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saks speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Saks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.