Dr. Noel Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Noel Peterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Greenville Office2090 W Arlington Blvd Ste B, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 757-3333
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-1757
Hospital Affiliations
- Nash General Hospital
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Duplin Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson was very professional, but not rushed. She took the time to talk with me and to re-assure me that we were going to try to find out why I was having a problem. I did not have to wait long before I was called during my appointment. I was well pleased with my doctor and the staff.
About Dr. Noel Peterson, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.