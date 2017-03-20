Dr. Noel Perinpanayagam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perinpanayagam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Perinpanayagam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noel Perinpanayagam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Colombo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Perinpanayagam works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Neurosurgery Associates530 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5732
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perinpanayagam?
De Perin conducted ACDF surgery for me. He and his team, including an otolaryngologist, could not have done a more precise, clean, professional surgery. His work is above and beyond. Just out of surgery, I had no hoarseness or unusual symptoms or issues. Standard pain but that is all. I'm home now 2 days and I feel great. Dr Perin is the ultimate professional with a beautiful bedside manner. NYU LAngone nursing staff was caring, gentle and kind. I was encouraged to stay another night if i wanted
About Dr. Noel Perinpanayagam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1629089743
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Colombo S Gen Hosp
- University Of Colombo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perinpanayagam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perinpanayagam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perinpanayagam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perinpanayagam works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perinpanayagam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perinpanayagam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perinpanayagam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perinpanayagam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.