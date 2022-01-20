Overview

Dr. Noel Han, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

