Dr. Gattenby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel Gattenby, DO
Overview
Dr. Noel Gattenby, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Warren Clinic Pediatrics - South Memorial10506 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 369-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Best Pediatrition you will ever find! He’s taken excellent care of my 5 children from the time I met him at St Francis Hospital after I had my daughter almost 6 years ago. I trust him completely. And me and the kids always enjoy our visits. He is awesome I Highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Noel Gattenby, DO
- 30 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gattenby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gattenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gattenby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gattenby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gattenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gattenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.