Overview

Dr. Noel Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center - Hamilton, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, Trace Regional Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Garcia works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.