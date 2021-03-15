See All Neurologists in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Noel Fleischer, MD

Neurology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Noel Fleischer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Fleischer works at New York Neurology, PC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Neurology, PC
    9131 Queens Blvd Ste 509, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    New York Neurology
    9423 60th Ave # B5, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 592-7207
  3. 3
    New York Office
    162 W 56th St Ste 307, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 265-9797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Aspirus Network, Inc.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr Fleischer has been caring for my husband Franco since 2010. He is a great doctor beyond imagination . We would recommend Dr Fleischer without any doubts at all. Thank you Dr Fleischer for looking after my husband to this day. Sincerely, Anna T.
    AT — Mar 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Noel Fleischer, MD
    About Dr. Noel Fleischer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487795969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Staten Island U
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
