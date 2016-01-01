See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Noel Fernandez, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Noel Fernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at Exposito Chiropractic in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Wellness & Rehabilitation Center of Hialeah LLC
    235 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 703-1535
    Noel De Jesus Fernandez MD PA
    1975 W 76th St, Hialeah, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 703-1536
    1435 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 907-8246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Noel Fernandez, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972656247
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's Episcopal
    • Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noel Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Exposito Chiropractic in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

