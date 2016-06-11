Dr. Noel Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Fajardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noel Fajardo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Fajardo works at
Locations
Las Vegas Gastroenterology3910 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 9B, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 982-7240
- 2 7315 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 982-7240
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is smart, thorough and good at diagnosing a patient's signs & symptoms. He gives the patient printed copies of test results and pictures of the procedures he performs. I wish he would open an office in Summerlin.........
About Dr. Noel Fajardo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
