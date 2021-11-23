Dr. Elgut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel Elgut, MD
Overview
Dr. Noel Elgut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Elgut works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-4761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elgut?
Dr. Noel Elgut is absolutely the best Eye Doctor I've ever used. I refer all my friends to him only. I've been a loyal patient for years and I can only tell you he is extremely thorough, patient and protects my eye health and safety though educating me as well as completing very comprehensive exams. He's found important eye issues that other doctors have missed. I am grateful. The office operation is always very clean and sanitized. The absolute best staff I've ever been treated by. A doctor's staff is really important and these workers are "dream come true helpful". Office manager 's Judy and Brianna are patient and so helpful and ensure all my insurance and next visits are all planned ahead. In my 70 years of life, Dr. Elgut is my favorite Eye Doctor and team! They are all operating at a 5-star platinum level. He is also a superlative communicator on every eye health, and general health question. My whole family loves this guy! Thank You Dr. Elgut!
About Dr. Noel Elgut, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1548243843
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Cooper Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgut accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgut works at
Dr. Elgut has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blind Hypertensive Eye and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elgut speaks Creole and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.