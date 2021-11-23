See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Noel Elgut, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Noel Elgut, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (33)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Noel Elgut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Elgut works at Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blind Hypertensive Eye and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-4761
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Stye
Dry Eyes
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elgut?

    Nov 23, 2021
    Dr. Noel Elgut is absolutely the best Eye Doctor I've ever used. I refer all my friends to him only. I've been a loyal patient for years and I can only tell you he is extremely thorough, patient and protects my eye health and safety though educating me as well as completing very comprehensive exams. He's found important eye issues that other doctors have missed. I am grateful. The office operation is always very clean and sanitized. The absolute best staff I've ever been treated by. A doctor's staff is really important and these workers are "dream come true helpful". Office manager 's Judy and Brianna are patient and so helpful and ensure all my insurance and next visits are all planned ahead. In my 70 years of life, Dr. Elgut is my favorite Eye Doctor and team! They are all operating at a 5-star platinum level. He is also a superlative communicator on every eye health, and general health question. My whole family loves this guy! Thank You Dr. Elgut!
    Robert Wilbor — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Noel Elgut, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Noel Elgut, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elgut to family and friends

    Dr. Elgut's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elgut

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Noel Elgut, MD.

    About Dr. Noel Elgut, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548243843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elgut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elgut accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Elgut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elgut works at Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Elgut’s profile.

    Dr. Elgut has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blind Hypertensive Eye and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Noel Elgut, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.