Dr. Noel Boyle, MD
Dr. Noel Boyle, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Trinity College Dublin School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Cardiology100 Medical Plz Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-5189
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Boyle was extremely thorough and very professional. My wife and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Noel Boyle, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Trinity College Dublin School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
