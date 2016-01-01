Overview

Dr. Noel Bernales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Bernales works at Victor Valley Neurology Inc in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.