Overview

Dr. Noel Baker, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Baker works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.