Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD
Overview
Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street245 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Armenakas for many years and continue to be impressed with his care. He has a very practical approach which I have particularly appreciated.
About Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1043260219
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Program
- University Of Athens School Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
