Overview

Dr. Nobuyuki Miki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Miki works at Dr. Daniel F. Brandt MD INC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.