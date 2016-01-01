Overview

Dr. Nobuyoshi Kageyama, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Kageyama works at Bellevue Laser & Cosmetic Ctr in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.