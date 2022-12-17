Dr. Chatterjee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nobita Chatterjee, MD
Dr. Nobita Chatterjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Chatterjee works at
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 278-5540Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have been going to Dr. Chatterjee for over 4 years now for my mother. With the age close to 90, my mother has multiple health problems. Dr. Chatterjee has been amazing. She speaks to my mother in her language but more than that, she has earned her trust. She makes sure that she is on top of all the issues my mother is facing multiple serious conditions. Dr Chatterjee gives her undivided attention, follow up every test and external specialist visits, make sure that my mother gets help in any and every area she needs. Dr. Chatterjee is a great doctor, but she is even better human being. She treats my mother with such a personal touch and care that my mother feels so comfortable going to her and talking to her... in fact, my mother, who generally is scared of doctors looks forward to meeting her. I know that it would had been very difficult for my mother to survive without Dr. Chatterjee's love, care and treatment! Thanks Dr. Chatterjee! You personify professionalism and care!
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1417981176
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chatterjee speaks Bengali and Hindi.
