Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noami Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Noami Diaz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Bluebonnet Child & Adolescent Psychiatry PA5505 N Mesa St Ste 1, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-9200
Sawyer Behavioral Health4150 Rio Bravo St Ste 225, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Second time coming to this office, Very professional, polite and on time.
About Dr. Noami Diaz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710026737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
