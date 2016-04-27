Overview

Dr. Noaman Ali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ali works at Akron General in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Ileus and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.