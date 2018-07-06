Dr. Noam Stadlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noam Stadlan, MD
Dr. Noam Stadlan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Northshore Univ Healthsystem Faculty Practice Asso9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-1440Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NorthShore Medical Group757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
De. Stadlan performed emergency surgery on my spine 4weeks ago and he saved my life. He sis a wonderful human being and an expert in his field.
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1962478271
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Stadlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stadlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stadlan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stadlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stadlan speaks Hebrew.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stadlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stadlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.