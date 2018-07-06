Overview

Dr. Noam Stadlan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Stadlan works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.