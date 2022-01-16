See All Dermatologists in Massapequa, NY
Dr. Noam Glaser, MD

Dermatology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Noam Glaser, MD is a Dermatologist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Glaser works at Glaser Dermatology & Laser in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Noam Glaser MD PC
    727 N Broadway Ste C2, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 799-0210
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Warts
Acne
Dermatitis
Warts

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 16, 2022
    Very professional, easy to get an appt - quick return on phone messages! Highly recommend.
    — Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. Noam Glaser, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184700593
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noam Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glaser works at Glaser Dermatology & Laser in Massapequa, NY. View the full address on Dr. Glaser’s profile.

    Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

