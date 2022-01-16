Dr. Noam Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noam Glaser, MD
Overview
Dr. Noam Glaser, MD is a Dermatologist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Glaser works at
Locations
Noam Glaser MD PC727 N Broadway Ste C2, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 799-0210Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, easy to get an appt - quick return on phone messages! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Noam Glaser, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1184700593
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Columbia
- Dermatology
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Warts.
Dr. Glaser speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.