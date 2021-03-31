Overview

Dr. Noam Drazin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Drazin works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.