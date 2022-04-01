Overview

Dr. Noah Shaftel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Shaftel works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.