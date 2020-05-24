Dr. Noah Scherrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Scherrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Noah Scherrer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
-
1
Surgical Care Associates Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5139
-
2
First Urology, PSC1919 State St Ste 200, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 981-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scherrer was wonderful. My mother had some complications during a heart cath procedure and he was called in for emergency vascular surgery. He explained to us what he was going to do, explained what he did afterwards and seen my mother every day while she was in CCU. The third day in CCU, the hospital went on lock down so we were unable to be there. Dr. Scherrer called me and gave me updates. I have the upmost respect and trust in him as her physician.
About Dr. Noah Scherrer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740423896
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherrer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherrer has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.