Dr. Noah Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noah Rosen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Jefferson U
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen is unambiguously one of the top doctors in his headache specialty. He spent over an hour with me during my initial visit. He carefully listened to and documented my history. He carefully reviewed my case and explained my options. He then made a plan for treatment to address my problem. He was simply exceptional!
About Dr. Noah Rosen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1376563486
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson U
- Boston Medical Center, General Surgery
- Ny U/Manhattan Vet Adm Med Ctr
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
