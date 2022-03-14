Dr. Rindos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noah Rindos, MD
Overview
Dr. Noah Rindos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grove City, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 647 N Broad Street Ext Ste 202, Grove City, PA 16127 Directions (724) 449-3245
- 2 4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR50, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1212
-
3
Gcmc Cardiology631 N Broad Street Ext, Grove City, PA 16127 Directions (412) 578-1116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rindos?
I had an abscess on a blocked tube and had to have it surgically removed. He was AMAZING. Explained everything thoroughly up front, very kind, very smart, very relatable. My surgery was done with precision, I healed up perfectly. Highly recommend him !!
About Dr. Noah Rindos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194952424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rindos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rindos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rindos has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rindos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rindos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rindos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rindos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rindos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.