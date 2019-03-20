See All Otolaryngologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Noah Parker, MD

Laryngology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Noah Parker, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Laryngology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Sleep Apnea and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    1130 W Michigan St Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46202 (317) 963-7082
    The Voice Clinic of Indiana
    1185 W Carmel Dr Ste D1A, Carmel, IN 46032 (317) 324-3950

  Indiana University Health North Hospital

    Mar 20, 2019
    The best doctor I have ever had when it comes to patient care before, during, and after my surgery. I appreciate that he called me himself any time I had a question. I would recommend him to any of my friends or family.
    Laryngology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1215100706
    Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
    University Of Minnesota
    Hennepin County Medical Center
    Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
