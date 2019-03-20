Dr. Noah Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noah Parker, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Laryngology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Sleep Apnea and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1130 W Michigan St Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-7082
-
2
The Voice Clinic of Indiana1185 W Carmel Dr Ste D1A, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 324-3950
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I have ever had when it comes to patient care before, during, and after my surgery. I appreciate that he called me himself any time I had a question. I would recommend him to any of my friends or family.
About Dr. Noah Parker, MD
- Laryngology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215100706
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Sleep Apnea and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
