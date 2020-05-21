See All Podiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Overview

Dr. Noah Oliver, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Oliver works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA and Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-6850
  2. 2
    Baronne Foot Center
    127 Rue Louis Xiv Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 269-9993
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Ochsner Health Center Driftwood
    2120 Driftwood Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 443-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2020
    Excellent service and Short waiting time
    Candace — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Noah Oliver, DPM

    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1730498437
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University
    • Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noah Oliver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

