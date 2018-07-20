Dr. Matilsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noah Matilsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Noah Matilsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Locations
Kempsville Center for Behavioral Health860 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-4565
Sentara Behavioral Health Specialists - First Colonial Road1020 First Colonial Rd Ste A, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. Great patient care.
About Dr. Noah Matilsky, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1427315126
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry

