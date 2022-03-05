Dr. Lindenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noah Lindenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Noah Lindenberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Lindenberg Cancer & Hematology Center773 Route 70 E Ste E125, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Lindberg sometime ago and he was on to something wrong with me. He found my blood showed up Problems , and at the time I was just on Medicare and a very low budget I wish I be would have let him finish he's work. I have lot of white blood cells and quit going at that time because of financial problems I feel he could have pinpointed my blood problems and I didn't let him finish his investigation which is I think still causing me I think searios problems with my health. I plan on going back He is very clinical and all business with his work I think he is a top hematologist.
About Dr. Noah Lindenberg, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346311073
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindenberg has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.