Dr. Noah Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Noah Kahn, MD is a dermatologist in Florence, SC. He currently practices at Carolinas Dermatology Group. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kahn is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Executor Diagnostics1929 Mountain Laurel Ct, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 407-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Noah Kahn, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538455753
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.