Dr. Noah Heftler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heftler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Heftler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noah Heftler, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Heftler works at
Locations
-
1
Noah S Heftler MD PLLC150 E 58th St Frnt 4, New York, NY 10155 Directions (212) 583-2966
- 2 133 E 58th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 583-2966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heftler?
When my skin started breaking out, especially around my jawline and mouth I was STRESSED! It's tough enough being a single girl in this town, I certainly didn't need that. To make matters worse, I visited 2 different glam derms (you know, the type in Glamour and Allure) and all they did was sell me alot of useless and very expensive cosmeceuticals! My ex-roomate referred me to Dr Heftler and he was awesome. The office was beautiful, convenient, the waits were short and there was no b.s. Visits were brief but that's ok by me, I have a life and I am not the type who gets off on torturing and second guessing my doctors! Dr Heftler started me on the right meds and I cleared up within a couple months. Since then I have referred alot of friends and family and they are all very happy.
About Dr. Noah Heftler, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346376696
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heftler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heftler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heftler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heftler works at
Dr. Heftler has seen patients for Genital Warts and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heftler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Heftler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heftler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heftler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heftler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.