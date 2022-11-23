See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dermatology
Dr. Noah Gratch, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gratch works at MDCS DERMATOLOGY in New York, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Hampton Bays, NY and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (MDCS DERMATOLOGY)
    820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Commack
    353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725
    Hampton Bays
    225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 101, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
    Park South Medical PLLC
    1545 Unionport Rd, Bronx, NY 10462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dry Skin
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Athlete's Foot
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Keloid
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Chickenpox
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatomyositis
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Itchy Skin
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Purpura
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Ulcer
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Gratch is very professional and personable. I have been seeing him for many years and my experiences have always been positive. I highly recommend him.
    Thomas M Roden — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Noah Gratch, MD

    Dermatology
    21 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1558380816
    Education & Certifications

    Ny Pres
    UCLA
    Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noah Gratch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gratch is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gratch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gratch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gratch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gratch on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gratch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gratch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gratch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gratch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

