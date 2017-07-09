Overview

Dr. Noah Finkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Finkel works at Pro Healthcare in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Bursitis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.