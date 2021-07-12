Dr. Noah Converse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Converse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Converse, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noah Converse, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from A.T. Still University?s Arizona School of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Converse works at
Locations
HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Neurosurgery - Crestview369 N Main St, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 397-3983Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Florida Institute of Neuroscience320 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100D, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 733-6194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Behzad Razavi MD PA870 Mack Bayou Rd Ste A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 397-3955
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had three surgeries by Dr Converse 1st was on my lower back in January 2019 the procedure was TLIF of the L5 -S1 I have me pain free since the surgery. In January 20 had surgery going thru the front of my neck and i rolled over on to my stomach in recovery causing a complication so in February 2020 he did the second one and he went thru the back and when I went back in December 2020 he released from his care and advised that the front and the back also fused together better then he expected. As of July 2021 a I have been pain free for over a year. I highly recommend Dr Converse for any one with Spine problems. I thank him every day for his work. I suffered for over 20 years. Yes I do have limitations as to certain things. And there is no loss of movement. From what had already occurred before visiting him.
About Dr. Noah Converse, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- A.T. Still University?s Arizona School of Health Sciences
