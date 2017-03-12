See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Childrens Hospital

Dr. Agim works at Childrens Heart Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health
    1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus
    2350 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-5030
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2017
    Dr. Aging started treating my son when he was 2 1/2-3 years old he was covered with putstuler psoriasis from head to toe. She found the correct diagnosis and treatment for my son and now his skin is clear and he doesn't feel like a monster anymore I will forever be indebted and so grateful to Dr. Agim and the entire Children's Hospital staff. Dr Agim calmed my fears and gave me hope that my little 9 year son can have a carefree life Thank You Dr. Agim
    Yolanda Warren & Jaylon Simpson in Tyler, TX — Mar 12, 2017
    About Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • English
    • 1962603639
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Childrens Hospital
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agim works at Childrens Heart Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Agim’s profile.

    Dr. Agim has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

