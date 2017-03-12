Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Childrens Hospital
Dr. Agim works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-7000Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus2350 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions (214) 456-5030Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agim?
Dr. Aging started treating my son when he was 2 1/2-3 years old he was covered with putstuler psoriasis from head to toe. She found the correct diagnosis and treatment for my son and now his skin is clear and he doesn't feel like a monster anymore I will forever be indebted and so grateful to Dr. Agim and the entire Children's Hospital staff. Dr Agim calmed my fears and gave me hope that my little 9 year son can have a carefree life Thank You Dr. Agim
About Dr. Nnenna Agim, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1962603639
Education & Certifications
- Texas Childrens Hospital
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agim works at
Dr. Agim has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.