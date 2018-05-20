See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Nnemka Ekwueme-Sturdivant, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Ekwueme-Sturdivant works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2132

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Dr. Nnemka Ekwueme-Sturdivant, MD
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Igbo
    • Female
    • 1922092253
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

