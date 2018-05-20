Dr. Nnemka Ekwueme-Sturdivant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekwueme-Sturdivant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nnemka Ekwueme-Sturdivant, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sturdivant has always gone out of her way to accommodate me. She has squeezed me in during her lunch hour when I have needed urgent appointments and none have been available. She is a quiet person but I have always felt comfortable with her and feel that she cares about her patients and is very proactive and knowledgeable. She always respects and listens to my concerns. She always is prompt with responding to my messages and consistently goes above and beyond.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- Female
- 1922092253
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Ekwueme-Sturdivant has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ekwueme-Sturdivant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
