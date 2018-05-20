Overview

Dr. Nnemka Ekwueme-Sturdivant, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ekwueme-Sturdivant works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.