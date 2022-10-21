See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Umerah works at Umerah Family Practice in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart of Georgia Medical Associates LLC
    320 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Health Institute
    112 ARKWRIGHT LNDG, Macon, GA 31210
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pap Smear Abnormalities

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2022
    From making my appointment to check-out, everything was handled perfectly. I felt like I was the focus of attention throughout. He is a very thorough, amiable, and gentle doctor. I have finally found the gynecologist I've been looking for, for years. The entire office is very welcoming from the staff to the setting and decor. I am very grateful to have them taking care of me.
    About Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1043468275
    Education & Certifications

    UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
