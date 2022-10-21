Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umerah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, MD
Overview
Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Locations
Heart of Georgia Medical Associates LLC320 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 666-3192Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Women's Health Institute112 ARKWRIGHT LNDG, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 746-2888Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From making my appointment to check-out, everything was handled perfectly. I felt like I was the focus of attention throughout. He is a very thorough, amiable, and gentle doctor. I have finally found the gynecologist I've been looking for, for years. The entire office is very welcoming from the staff to the setting and decor. I am very grateful to have them taking care of me.
About Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043468275
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umerah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umerah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umerah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umerah has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umerah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Umerah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umerah.
