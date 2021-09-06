See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wesley Chapel, FL
Overview

Dr. Nkemdilim Uzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Uzo works at Adventhealth Centra Care - Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL, Odessa, FL and Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Centra Care - Wesley Chapel
    1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-2889
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Centra Care - Brandon
    10222 Bloomingdale Ave, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 200-2300
  3. 3
    Adventist Health Systemsunbelt Inc
    11826 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 200-2300
  4. 4
    Adventhealth Centra Care -south Tampa
    301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 200-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bladder Infection
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Nkemdilim Uzo, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1558322230
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Uzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

