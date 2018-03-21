Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nzerem-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nzerem-Johnson?
I have a 16-year-old daughter, and Dr. Johnson has been AMAZING! As a certified childbirth educator, I've seen many doctors over the years and she is to be trusted!
About Dr. Nkechi Nzerem-Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nzerem-Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nzerem-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nzerem-Johnson.
