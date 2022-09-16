Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obiekwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD
Overview
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Locations
Premier OB/GYN2505 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 705-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Four months ago I gave one of the BEST OB/GYN Dr. Obiekwe, a not so good review. Today I would like to clear that up I had a visit today I had to do a recheck on a Pap smear and she was wonderful. She came in and greeted me, she was smiling she was talking she did not rush me. She explained everything to me and answer all of my questions. That is the Dr. Obiekwe I remember. She is awesome. She was our OB/GYN for the birth of our son, he sixteen years old. I have seeing her for 17-18 years. Her office has the NICEST staff. I love LaQuita, Daphine and Nichole. I had the honors of me and Nicole today for the first time she’s wonderful too. It’s never too crowded nor a long wait. The best thing is she was willing to sit down and talk to me and answer my questions. She is back everybody. I love it. I would highly recommend Dr Obiekwe to anyone her professional judgment is on point without a second opinion. I trust her!!!!
About Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD
- Obstetrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
1730265430
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obiekwe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obiekwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obiekwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obiekwe has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obiekwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Obiekwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obiekwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obiekwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obiekwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.