Dr. Njideka Obiekwe, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Obiekwe works at VILLAGE PROFESSIONAL in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.