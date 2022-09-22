Dr. Njeri Thande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Njeri Thande, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Njeri Thande, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlborough, CT. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Middlesex Cardiology Associates14 Jones Hollow Rd Ste 9, Marlborough, CT 06447 Directions (860) 295-8030
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group51 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 388-3564
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough and explained everything well. Also any questions asked through my chart were answered the same day
- Cardiology
- English
- 1972717395
- University of Michigan Medical School
