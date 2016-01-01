Dr. Nizar Younas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizar Younas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nizar Younas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Age Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Younas works at
Locations
North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA607 Timerdale Ln Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3445
DaVita Kingwood Dialysis Center2300 Green Oak Dr Ste 500, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-4515MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nizar Younas, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1891968475
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Age Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Younas has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Younas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.