Dr. Nizar Younas, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nizar Younas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Age Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Younas works at North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA
    607 Timerdale Ln Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3445
    DaVita Kingwood Dialysis Center
    2300 Green Oak Dr Ste 500, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4515
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nizar Younas, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891968475
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Age Khan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nizar Younas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Younas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Younas has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Younas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

