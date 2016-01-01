Dr. Nizar Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nizar Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nizar Hussain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baghdad University College Of Med and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Ridgeview Internal Medicine2000 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 499-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nizar Hussain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023008976
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Baghdad University College Of Med
- Internal Medicine
